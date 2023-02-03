New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.31% of Cooper Companies worth $40,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 996 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 20.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 318 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on COO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.10.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Price Performance

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE COO opened at $362.53 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $430.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.34). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

See Also

