New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 4,220 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Phillips 66 worth $37,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Insider Activity

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSX opened at $98.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

