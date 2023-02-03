New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 235,442 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,442 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.97% of Hexcel worth $42,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HXL opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.02. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

