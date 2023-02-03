New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Announces Earnings Results

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.78 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 9.46%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources updated its FY23 guidance to $2.62-2.72 EPS.
NYSE NJR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.42. 454,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,907. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $53.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 54.55%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.
NJR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.
New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.
