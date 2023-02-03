Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,204,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 511% from the previous session’s volume of 524,764 shares.The stock last traded at $3.45 and had previously closed at $3.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRDY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.90.

Nerdy Stock Up 9.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $547.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Nerdy

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 61.91% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $31.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 108,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $254,279.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,324,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,262,838.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 108,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $254,279.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,324,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,262,838.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,943,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Nerdy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Nerdy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Featured Articles

