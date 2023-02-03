Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Nelnet has increased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Nelnet has a payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Nelnet Stock Down 0.5 %

NNI traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $95.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,967. Nelnet has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The company has a quick ratio of 58.22, a current ratio of 58.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nelnet

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $395.19 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 26.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNI. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nelnet by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Nelnet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nelnet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NNI. StockNews.com started coverage on Nelnet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nelnet from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Nelnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

