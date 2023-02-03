Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.82% from the company’s current price.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of 2U to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Get 2U alerts:

2U Trading Up 6.9 %

TWOU stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. 2U has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $781.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2U

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. 2U had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $232.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 2U will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in 2U by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,571,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after buying an additional 786,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in 2U by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after buying an additional 519,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,153,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,707,000 after purchasing an additional 458,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $2,142,000.

About 2U

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.