Needham & Company LLC Raises ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target to $12.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ACM Research from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from an underperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. ACM Research has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $670.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $133.71 million during the quarter. ACM Research had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 35,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $297,806.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth $223,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter worth $1,253,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ACM Research during the third quarter worth $218,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter worth $757,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in ACM Research by 25.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.