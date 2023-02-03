Needham & Company LLC Increases Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $110.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.23.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.20. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.