NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

NBTB stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.08. 195,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,953. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $48.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at NBT Bancorp

Institutional Trading of NBT Bancorp

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,173.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NBT Bancorp

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.