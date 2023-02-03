Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Navigator Stock Performance

Navigator stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 126,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,302. Navigator has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). Navigator had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Navigator will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navigator

Navigator Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 387,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 222,615 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 431.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 194,577 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 288,207 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 65,888 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Navigator by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 114,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 61,039 shares during the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.