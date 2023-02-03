Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Navigator Stock Performance
Navigator stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 126,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,302. Navigator has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.55 and a beta of 1.64.
Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). Navigator had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Navigator will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navigator
Navigator Company Profile
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navigator (NVGS)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.