Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Announces $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

Natural Resource Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners Trading Down 0.0 %

Natural Resource Partners stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,671. Natural Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $660.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 63.28% and a return on equity of 70.51%. The firm had revenue of $102.26 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter worth $214,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $2,787,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners

(Get Rating)

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.