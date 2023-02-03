National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $415-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $419.66 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered National Instruments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,894. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.58. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,459,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,459,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,990 shares of company stock worth $2,294,444. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

