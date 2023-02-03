National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.
National Fuel Gas Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $59.82. 651,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,961. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $56.47 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after acquiring an additional 892,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,782,000 after acquiring an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 43.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,129,000 after buying an additional 115,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 264.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.
About National Fuel Gas
National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.
