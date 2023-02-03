National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $59.82. 651,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,961. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $56.47 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after acquiring an additional 892,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,782,000 after acquiring an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 43.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,129,000 after buying an additional 115,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 264.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.