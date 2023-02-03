National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.
National Fuel Gas Price Performance
NFG traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.56. 606,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,003. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $56.47 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.63.
National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after buying an additional 1,252,192 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,364,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,805,000 after buying an additional 69,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 160.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,782,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National Fuel Gas Company Profile
National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.
Further Reading
