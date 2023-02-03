National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.56. 606,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,003. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $56.47 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.63.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFG. Scotiabank cut National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after buying an additional 1,252,192 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,364,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,805,000 after buying an additional 69,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 160.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,782,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Further Reading

