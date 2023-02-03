National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.35-$5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.98. The company had a trading volume of 668,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,844. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average of $65.68. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $56.47 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $435.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 26.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 12.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.