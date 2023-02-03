National Bank Financial Trims Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Target Price to C$7.00

Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Extendicare Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $4.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. Extendicare has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $6.33.
About Extendicare
Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Services. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.
