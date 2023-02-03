National Bank Financial Raises Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$65.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.50 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

BOWFF stock opened at $42.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.19 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 82.87% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

