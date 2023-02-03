Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Nathan’s Famous has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:NATH traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.98. 13,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average is $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $301.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.23. Nathan’s Famous has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $75.73.

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total value of $131,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NATH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 362.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,420,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the third quarter worth approximately $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. 35.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

