NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

About NantHealth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth $65,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the first quarter worth $170,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

