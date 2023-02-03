NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NantHealth Trading Up 9.2 %
Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth
About NantHealth
NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NantHealth (NH)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.