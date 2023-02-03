Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,241 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 578,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SBRA. JMP Securities cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.