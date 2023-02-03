Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,411 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Toro worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter valued at about $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Toro by 336.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after buying an additional 719,203 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Toro by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,218,000 after buying an additional 575,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Toro by 17.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,862,000 after purchasing an additional 476,439 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 1,983.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after purchasing an additional 440,767 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TTC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Toro Stock Performance

TTC stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.81. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Toro’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Articles

