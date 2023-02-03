Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 16,918 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,918 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Federal Signal worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,761,000 after acquiring an additional 81,323 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 47.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,931,000 after acquiring an additional 965,940 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,659,000 after acquiring an additional 148,657 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Federal Signal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $54.78.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $346.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.10 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $983,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 594,841 shares in the company, valued at $29,248,331.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

