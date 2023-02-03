Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,318 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of United Therapeutics worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 205.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,200,000 after buying an additional 431,739 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,393,000 after acquiring an additional 179,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,622,000 after acquiring an additional 138,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 594.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 147,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,663,000 after acquiring an additional 125,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.64.

Shares of UTHR opened at $259.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $1,665,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,105,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total transaction of $182,931.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,665,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,105,627.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,390 shares of company stock worth $61,087,470. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

