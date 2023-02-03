Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.93 Million Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $418.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.