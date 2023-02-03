Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.50 Million Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $978,777,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $793,975,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $266,837,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $154,043,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $143,144,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 9.4 %

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $156.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.16. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $165.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.20.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

