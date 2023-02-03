Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.36 Million Stock Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 243,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,483 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Viasat by 8.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 116,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 55,651 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,079,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $90,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VSAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $47.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $36.60 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.89.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $656.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.08 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

