Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.14 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,367.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 2.6 %

About Rexford Industrial Realty

NYSE REXR opened at $66.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average is $58.07.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

