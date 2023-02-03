Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after purchasing an additional 562,273 shares in the last quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after acquiring an additional 520,540 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,994,000 after acquiring an additional 187,268 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 4.6 %

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.43.

Shares of ITW opened at $250.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.94. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

