Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Life Storage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 3.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Life Storage Stock Up 3.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of LSI opened at $111.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $151.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 119.11%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

