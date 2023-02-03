Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 9,130 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FISV opened at $107.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.70.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.