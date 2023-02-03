Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 482 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,869 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,263,000 after acquiring an additional 667,656 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,951,000 after acquiring an additional 567,190 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,316,000 after acquiring an additional 525,069 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $268.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.97 and a 200-day moving average of $243.13. The company has a market cap of $95.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $324.70.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.