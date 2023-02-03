MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €235.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) received a €235.00 ($255.43) price target from research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($304.35) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €260.00 ($282.61) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($265.22) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($260.87) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($233.70) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €233.10 ($253.37) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €149.20 ($162.17) and a 12-month high of €221.10 ($240.33). The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €211.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €189.15.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

