Morgan Stanley Trims Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Target Price to $5.40

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.40 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.89% from the stock’s previous close.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $6.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 446.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.