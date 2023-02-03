Morgan Stanley Trims Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price to $18.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.18.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Shares of LSPD opened at $16.86 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.80 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 54.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 189,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 27,062 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 106,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 2.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 330,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,356,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

