Morgan Stanley Raises Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target to $19.00

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITLGet Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VITL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $17.67 on Monday. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.70 million, a P/E ratio of -160.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Vital Farms had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $92.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 60,322 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Vital Farms by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vital Farms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,238,000 after buying an additional 21,215 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Farms

(Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.