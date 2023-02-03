Morgan Stanley Raises Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target to $19.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VITL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $17.67 on Monday. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.70 million, a P/E ratio of -160.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Vital Farms had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $92.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 60,322 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Vital Farms by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vital Farms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,238,000 after buying an additional 21,215 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

