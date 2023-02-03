Morgan Stanley Lowers Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Price Target to $3.00

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graphite Bio from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lowered Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $128.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.11. Graphite Bio has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Graphite Bio will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

