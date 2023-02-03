Morgan Stanley Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $145.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s previous close.

QCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

QCOM opened at $135.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.99. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $192.10.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

