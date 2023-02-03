Morgan Stanley Increases Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $295.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BDX. Cowen decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.64.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $248.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.52 and a 200-day moving average of $244.40. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

