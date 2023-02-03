Morgan Stanley Increases Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $78.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

Aflac Stock Down 6.0 %

AFL opened at $68.90 on Thursday. Aflac has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

