Morgan Stanley Cuts Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target to $19.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Elanco Animal Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $14.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.75, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.93. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at $552,399.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,487 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,030,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,454,000 after buying an additional 4,872,640 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,726,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,042,000 after buying an additional 3,535,308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,062,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,430,000 after buying an additional 3,011,622 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.