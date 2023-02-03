Morgan Stanley Cuts Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Price Target to $19.00

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM opened at $11.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $533.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.13. Cullinan Oncology has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.43. Research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,031 shares in the company, valued at $705,312.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

