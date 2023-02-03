Morgan Stanley Boosts Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Price Target to €58.00

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to €58.00 ($63.04) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €63.10 ($68.59) to €62.10 ($67.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Siemens Healthineers from €54.00 ($58.70) to €58.00 ($63.04) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Up 7.9 %

Siemens Healthineers stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.11. 48,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,325. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

