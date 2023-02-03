Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,055 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $248,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 48,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Prologis by 25.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 103,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 21,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 27.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 587,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,221,000 after purchasing an additional 126,211 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $134.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.23 and a 200 day moving average of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.05. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.