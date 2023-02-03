Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 55,787 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 77,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,237,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,900,000 after purchasing an additional 398,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

