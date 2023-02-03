Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 17,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.52.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $333.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.55. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $198.10 and a 52-week high of $658.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.61 and a 200 day moving average of $309.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SVB Financial Group

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

