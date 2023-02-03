Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 123.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 144.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCH. Bank of America boosted their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.16. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Stories

