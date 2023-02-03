Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $431,000 Investment in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.07% of Gladstone Land at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 13,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAND shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Gladstone Land from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

