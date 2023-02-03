Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 4.4 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $268.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $324.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.95.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

