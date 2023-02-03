Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $509,000 Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after acquiring an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,346,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,017,000 after purchasing an additional 58,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,041,000 after purchasing an additional 192,540 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,410,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,471,000 after purchasing an additional 209,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Olin Trading Down 1.1 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Olin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

Shares of OLN opened at $63.06 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Further Reading

